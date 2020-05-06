William E. Riggs, 88, formerly of 65 Amm St., Bradford, passed away Sunday (May 3, 2020) at the Pavilion at BRMC.
Born May 8, 1931, in Marion, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ralph and Goldie McConnell Riggs.
On July 4, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, he married Eleanor "Carita" Russell Riggs, who preceded him in death on June 22, 1963. On Aug. 2, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio, he married Thelma Ruth Larson Riggs, who preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2011.
Bill attended schools in Ohio. He enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 15, 1952 and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged on April 15, 1953.
Bill worked as a police officer for the Otto Township Police Department from 1971 to 1980, he also worked for the Otto Township road department from 1971 to 1976. He owned and operated Rigg's Garage in Duke Center from 1976 to 1982 and retired from the Allegany National Forest and the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in 1990.
He attended of the Duke Center Free Methodist Church, and was a Free and Accepted Mason.
Surviving are three daughters, Carita (Leonard) Larson of Bradford, Jane (Robert) Schoonmaker of Bradford, and Susan (Thomas) Freer of Carlisle; two sons, William (Pam) Riggs of Chesapeake, Va., and Daniel Riggs of Cheraw, S.C.; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother Richard (Geraldine) Riggs of Valley View, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill's family invites family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Bill to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Childs of the First Baptist Church officiating. Military honors and burial will follow in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials contributions may be made to the Bradford Hospital Foundation, or the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2020.