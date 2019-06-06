Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Sluga. View Sign Service Information Cummings Funeral Home Inc. 10 East Main Street Mount Jewett , PA 16740 (814)-778-5571 Send Flowers Obituary



Born Nov. 25, 1928, in Mount Jewett, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary Mohar Sluga. On June 5, 1948, in Mount Jewett, he married Dorothy Lantz, who survives.

Bill graduated from Hamlin Township High School in 1946. He was employed by Dresser Manufacturing in Bradford as an application engineer until his retirement after 39 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mount Jewett and belonged to the Mount Jewett Sportsman Club and was a life member of the Mount Jewett V.F.D.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Dorothy, are his daughter Billie Haskins of Coudersport; his sons, Lance Sluga and Scott Sluga of Mount Jewett; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma Batista of Mount Jewett; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Lynn Carrow; a granddaughter, Kari Lynn Carrow; four sisters, Mary Sluga, Julia Sluga, Helen Romaine and Daisy Korbar; five brothers, Frank Sluga, Charles Sluga, Howard Sluga, Edgar Sluga, James Sluga; and a son-in-law, Arnie Haskins.

Following Bill's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Friends and family may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mount Jewett, with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery. A luncheon and time to greet the family will follow in the parish center after the committal service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 20 Division St., Mount Jewett, 16740; the Mount Jewett; Ambulance Assn, PO Box 154 Mt Jewett, 16740.; the Mount Jewett VFD, PO Box 336, Mt Jewett, 16740; the Mount Jewett Memorial Library, PO Box Y, Mt Jewett; or to a .

The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be expressed at

