Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Tingley. View Sign

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of William Charles Tingley on March 27, 2019.

Bill was born in Bradford on June 13, 1936. As a young man he excelled in marksmanship and was an avid sportsman. He spent the last 30 years in Tampa, Fla. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, traveling and of course his sports teams, the Lightning and Rays but most of all he loved his wife Nancy, the love of his life and high school sweetheart for 65 years and of course his family. He was a true family man, he took pride in his work accomplishments - working many years for Lockheed Martin Aerospace - but he lived for his family.

He was the beloved husband of Nancy Maxwell Tingley; dearest father of Curt (Natalie) Tingley, Gary (Gabrielle) Tingley, Craig Tingley and Pattiann Fest; grandfather of Morgan, Miranda, Hunter, Emily, Brady, Cole, Bryce, and Reed Tingley, Matthew (Brooke) Fest, Amanda (Alan) Molony and Samantha Fest; brother of James (Nancy) Tingley; and great-grandfather of Iyla and Zane Tingley; and is survived by many nieces and nephews as well.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Anna Tingley and his Aunt Mary Petro.

From his family: We live by his example of family first. Family was so important to him. He was always so excited and enthralled in all of our happenings. We will miss his guidance, love and support. His presence in our daily lives and most of all his voice, smile and hug every time you saw him. He was our family's rock, and we will forever miss him.

Service to be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, Fla.

Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close