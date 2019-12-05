|
|
William E. Tuberson Jr., 54, of 300 E. Main St., Bradford, and formerly of Ridgway, died Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 1, 1965, in Bradford, son of William E. Tuberson Sr. and the late Lovey M. Charlesen Tuberson. He resided in Bradford for 35 years.
He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Pirates, handcrafting, dining out and movies.
He is survived by his parents, William E. and Fern A. Tuberson Sr. of St. Marys; one brother, James R. (Pam) Tuberson of Chesapeake, Va.; one sister, Rona (David) Trusdale of Las Vegas, Nev.; two nieces, Hannah Tuberson of Chesapeake and Cathy Lynn Nadolsky of Las Vegas; and one nephew, A.J. Billings of Las Vegas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lovey M. Tuberson.
A Memorial Service for William E. Tuberson Jr. will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to Beacon Light, 300 E. Main St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019