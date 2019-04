SMETHPORT - Willis J. Bucheit, 93, of Ormsby, died Thursday (April 18, 2019) at his residence.Mr. Bucheit was born Nov. 15, 1925, in St. Marys, a son of William and Emma Goetz Bucheit. On Feb. 19, 1949, in Mount Jewett, he married Beverly J. Anderson, who died on Dec. 21, 1996.He was a graduate of Mount Jewett High School Class of 1944 and enlisted in the Army Air Force, serving during World War II Mr. Bucheit worked as a carpenter in heavy construction.He was a member of St. Elizabeth Church of Smethport.He is survived by one daughter, Nancy Bucheit, and one son, Thomas Bucheit, both of Ormsby; one grandson, Chad (Melissa) Bucheit; and one brother, Leo Bucheit of Coudersport; and several nieces.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Bucheit; and three sisters, Kay Tasillo, Edna Garell and Dorothy Rodell.In keeping with Mr. Bucheit's wishes, all services will be held private with the family.Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.