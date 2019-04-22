SMETHPORT - Willis J. Bucheit, 93, of Ormsby, died Thursday (April 18, 2019) at his residence.
Mr. Bucheit was born Nov. 15, 1925, in St. Marys, a son of William and Emma Goetz Bucheit. On Feb. 19, 1949, in Mount Jewett, he married Beverly J. Anderson, who died on Dec. 21, 1996.
He was a graduate of Mount Jewett High School Class of 1944 and enlisted in the Army Air Force, serving during World War II.
Mr. Bucheit worked as a carpenter in heavy construction.
He was a member of St. Elizabeth Church of Smethport.
He is survived by one daughter, Nancy Bucheit, and one son, Thomas Bucheit, both of Ormsby; one grandson, Chad (Melissa) Bucheit; and one brother, Leo Bucheit of Coudersport; and several nieces.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Bucheit; and three sisters, Kay Tasillo, Edna Garell and Dorothy Rodell.
In keeping with Mr. Bucheit's wishes, all services will be held private with the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 22, 2019