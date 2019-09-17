Home

Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Willow Bean Obituary
ELDRED - A memorial gathering and dinner in memory of Willow Faye Bean, infant daughter of Dustin and Tamara Kauffman Bean who passed away before birth on Sept. 12, 2019, at McGee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the First Church of God in Eldred from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Surviving in addition to her parents are two sisters, Daisy Smith and Summer Dudley, and two stepsisters, Savannah Harmon and Kendyl Bean; maternal grandmother, Kristina Gunsolus of Eldred, and maternal grandfather, David (Theresa) Kauffman of Duncannon; paternal great-grandfather, James Heffner of Eldred; paternal grandfather, Dale Bean of Ceres, N.Y.; and paternal great-grandmother, Betty Evingham of Shinglehouse.
Willow was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmother, Charlene Heffner, in 2015; her paternal grandmother, Janet Bean, in 2015; and her paternal great-grandfather, Emery Evingham, in 1997.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.