Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
View Map

Winifred Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred Lewis Obituary
SMETHPORT - Winifred R. Lewis, 89, of Smethport, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at her daughter's residence in Salamanca, N.Y.
She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Jamestown, N.Y., a daughter of William M. and Vada Burt Reese. On June 16, 1948, in the United Methodist Church of Smethport, she married Eugene R. Lewis, who preceded in death to her Sept. 12, 2012.
Mrs. Lewis was a graduate of Smethport Area High School.
She had been employed as a secretary for Albert Johnson and for the McKean County Fair Association in Smethport. She had also worked for Betty Bottone at the Ceramic Shop in Bradford.
She was a member of the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 Auxiliary, the "40 & 8" Club of the American Legion, Order of the Eastern Star, Moose Lodge #460 of Port Allegany, the Smethport Senior Center's "Crafty Crafters", and the United Methodist Church of Smethport.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Cochran-Wells of Salamanca; two sons, Ronald "Mike" W. (Linda) Lewis and Paul J. (Beth) Lewis, both of Smethport; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son-in-law, Stephen J. Wells.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. from the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, with the Rev. Eric Hice, pastor of the Central Baptist Church of Salamanca, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport or the Smethport Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -