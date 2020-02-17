|
SMETHPORT - Winifred R. Lewis, 89, of Smethport, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at her daughter's residence in Salamanca, N.Y.
She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Jamestown, N.Y., a daughter of William M. and Vada Burt Reese. On June 16, 1948, in the United Methodist Church of Smethport, she married Eugene R. Lewis, who preceded in death to her Sept. 12, 2012.
Mrs. Lewis was a graduate of Smethport Area High School.
She had been employed as a secretary for Albert Johnson and for the McKean County Fair Association in Smethport. She had also worked for Betty Bottone at the Ceramic Shop in Bradford.
She was a member of the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 Auxiliary, the "40 & 8" Club of the American Legion, Order of the Eastern Star, Moose Lodge #460 of Port Allegany, the Smethport Senior Center's "Crafty Crafters", and the United Methodist Church of Smethport.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Cochran-Wells of Salamanca; two sons, Ronald "Mike" W. (Linda) Lewis and Paul J. (Beth) Lewis, both of Smethport; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son-in-law, Stephen J. Wells.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. from the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, with the Rev. Eric Hice, pastor of the Central Baptist Church of Salamanca, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport or the Smethport Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2020