YOUNGSVILLE - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Winifred Louise Goodwill Walter announces her passing, peacefully at St. Francis Memorial Hospital on Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) in her 95th year.
She has been reunited in heaven with her high school sweetheart, George Walter, married 65 years.
Winifred "Winnie" was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., to Carl and Gertrude Goodwill, in 1925. She married George in 1944 as he left for service with the U.S. Navy. When he returned, they operated the Walter hardware store in Youngsville before moving to Whitney, Ontario, to operate a hunting and fishing lodge on Galeairy Lake. In retirement, Winnie and her husband divided their time between Bradford and Sebring, Fla., but enjoyed it most to spend their summers fishing and hosting family in Algonquin Park, Ontario.
She is remembered fondly by her four children, Sharyn Walter, Eileen Smith, Bradley (Janice) Walter, and Joan (Clayton) Kuiack. She was blessed with many grandchildren, her greatest joy, Kimberly, Jason, Paul, Andrea, Tanya, Nicole, Derek, Kate, Andrew, and 14 great-grandchildren! She is survived by her sister, Florence Crosscut; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Goodwill.
The final chapter of her life was enjoyed at Watertower Retirement Lodge in Barry's Bay, where she made many friends. She was grateful of her time in there and the care she received.
Her final written words will be cherished most: "Family is what is important throughout life. Miles may separate us, but love unites us in spirit."
A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Warren County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.mckinneyfuneral.com