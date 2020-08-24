Zoranne B. Stewart, 84, of Route 59, Lewis Run, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born July 10, 1936, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Rollick Hervatin. She was a 1954 graduate of Bradford High School.
On June 8, 1957, in St Joseph Church in Mount Alton, she married Charles W. Stewart, who survives.
Zoranne was employed for 42 years at Owens-Illinois and later Georgia Pacific in the accounting department, retiring in 1996. She was also the Manager-Treasurer of the former Bradford Onized Federal Credit Union for 55 years.
She was a former member and a Religious Education Teacher at St. Joseph Church in Mount Alton and a current member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting afghans for family, playing solitaire on the computer. She was immensely proud of her gardens and kept her lawn immaculate.
She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Pookie.
Surviving in addition to her husband Chuck of 63 years are one daughter, Francine M. Stewart of Bradford; two granddaughters, Stephanie Nicole (Bryan Scrivo) Behan of Bradford and Elizabeth Kathleen (Tylor Clark) Behan of Lewis Run; one sister, Helena (Jack) Kenneson of Lewis Run; two brothers, Silvis A. "Slav" Hervatin of Lewis Run and Joseph Hervatin of Mount Jewett; an "adopted daughter," Brenda Brandon; and her very special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kathleen Frances Behan, who died May 30, 2003; one nephew, Mark Hervatin, who died June 17, 1998; two sisters, Fanny Bizzak and Rose Kaluza; and two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Hervatin and Phyllis Hervatin.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the SPCA or a charity of the donor's choice
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
