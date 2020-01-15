Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Braidwood Lawn Cemetery
Uabba Road
Braidwood
Jean HEYCOX Notice
HEYCOX, Jean - 7th January 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Araluen Street, Braidwood. Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Narelle and Richard, Darrell and Anne, Glen (dec) and Debbie, Denise and Anthony. Cherished nan and great nan of their respective families. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gordon and Valda. Aged 84 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Jean's family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service commencing at 11.00am, Thursday 16th January 2020 at the Braidwood Lawn Cemetery, Uabba Road, Braidwood. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Braidwood Times on Jan. 15, 2020
