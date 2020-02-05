Home
Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:45 AM
Gold Creek Station
Victoria Street
Hall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John MEADS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William MEADS


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
John William MEADS Notice
MEADS John William

1 March 1947 - 25 January 2020

Passed away suddenly aged 72 years.



Much loved partner of Marika.

Beloved Father, Grandfather,

Brother, Uncle and Friend.



Gone too soon, forever in our hearts.



You will be missed everyday.



Memorial service will be held at

Gold Creek Station, Victoria Street,

Hall, on Friday, 7 February 2020,

commencing at 11:45 am.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to the Rural Fire Service.

www.rfs.nsw.gov.au



logo
Published in Braidwood Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -