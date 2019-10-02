|
|
ROBERT WILLIAM LAURIE 20 September 1955 - 28 September 2019 Much loved husband of Bev. Cherished father of Melissa and Katherine. Beloved brother of John (dec) and Michael. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. The funeral service for Robert will be held at St Bede's Catholic Church, 83 Wallace Street, Braidwood NSW on Tuesday 8 October 2019, commencing at 11.30am. At the conclusion of the service burial will take place in the Braidwood Lawn Cemetery, Cowper Street, Braidwood.
Published in Braidwood Times on Oct. 2, 2019