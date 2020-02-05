|
GOURLAY Sally Ethel (nee Barlow)
21/11/50 - 30/01/20
Sally passed away at George Forbes House, Queanbeyan.
Formerly from Braidwood.
Much loved wife of Graham (dec).
Loving mother of Peter & Nikki and mother in law to Rob.
Cherished Nan of Patty, Wilson & Isla.
Dearly loved sister of Lola, and sister in law to Peter & Jill.
Friend to many.
A funeral service to celebrate Sally's life will be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Elrington Street Braidwood on Friday 7 February, commencing at 11am. Burial will follow at Braidwood Cemetery.
Published in Braidwood Times on Feb. 5, 2020