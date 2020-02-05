Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Anglican Church
Elrington Street
Braidwood
Sally Ethel GOURLAY


1950 - 2020
Sally Ethel GOURLAY Notice
GOURLAY Sally Ethel (nee Barlow)



21/11/50 - 30/01/20



Sally passed away at George Forbes House, Queanbeyan.

Formerly from Braidwood.



Much loved wife of Graham (dec).



Loving mother of Peter & Nikki and mother in law to Rob.



Cherished Nan of Patty, Wilson & Isla.



Dearly loved sister of Lola, and sister in law to Peter & Jill.



Friend to many.



A funeral service to celebrate Sally's life will be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Elrington Street Braidwood on Friday 7 February, commencing at 11am. Burial will follow at Braidwood Cemetery.



Published in Braidwood Times on Feb. 5, 2020
