Al passed away peacefully on a beautiful sunny afternoon on Saturday June, 13th, 2020. He lived in Brampton most of his life and many of those happy years were spent with the Brampton Real Estate Board, watching his kids play hockey, and watching his family perform with the Brampton Music Theatre. He was a loving, caring, selfless man who always wanted to make others smile. He will be forever loved and missed by his heartbroken wife Monica, and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Rest in peace my beloved husband, until we meet again



