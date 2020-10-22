Bert passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on October 19, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving and caring husband of Annette. Proud father of James (Anna) and Kate (Chris). Cherished grandfather of Kai. Bert will also be missed by his stepdaughter Hayley (Mike) and their son Reid. Remembered by his brothers Bill (Candy) and Bob, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Mildred. Bert had many close longtime friends from his teenage years in Brampton. Bert's career with the Halton Board of Education started as a teacher in 1973 transitioning to vice principal, then principal in many Halton Schools. He took great pride and satisfaction in his chosen career. A private family service has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bert to The Brampton Legion Branch 15, would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com