1/1
Albert "Bert" O'HEARN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on October 19, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving and caring husband of Annette. Proud father of James (Anna) and Kate (Chris). Cherished grandfather of Kai. Bert will also be missed by his stepdaughter Hayley (Mike) and their son Reid. Remembered by his brothers Bill (Candy) and Bob, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Mildred. Bert had many close longtime friends from his teenage years in Brampton. Bert's career with the Halton Board of Education started as a teacher in 1973 transitioning to vice principal, then principal in many Halton Schools. He took great pride and satisfaction in his chosen career. A private family service has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bert to The Brampton Legion Branch 15, would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved