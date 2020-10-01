Al died peacefully at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton at 83 years of age. Born in Sydney, Cape Breton Island, N.S, Al and his family moved to Ontario, living in Kirkland Lake and eventually settling in Toronto. As a young man, he found work in the uranium mines in Elliot Lake. He eventually married and moved his family to Bramalea, where he worked in the auto industry. During his years at Chrysler, Al was recognized for his invention called the Cooper Safety Bar. After many years, he retired to 62 acres in Lakefield. An avid outdoorsman, Al loved to hunt and fish, was an expert marksman with loads of trophies on the mantel, and a motorcycle enthusiast. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce (nee Stewart), daughters Kelly (Brad) and Vikki (Pete), grandchildren Brody, Cooper and Grace, step-children Kris (Kirsty) and Mary-Anne and their families. Also missed by siblings June, Dan (Linda), Jim (Carolyn), Linda (Paul), cousin Shirley and best friend Nick, as well as many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Lakeview Manor for the wonderful care while Al was a guest. Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
.