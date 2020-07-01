Alfred Angus Collier
Alfred Angus Collier of Brampton died peacefully on June 29th 2020 at the Bethell Hospice. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Smith-Collier (predeceased in 2000) Stepfather to Brian Smith, Kevin Smith, Colleen Marshall and Kellie Walmsley. Grandfather of 10, Great-grandfather of 7 children. Long time employee of the Oakville Fire Department. A private family funeral will be held at the Ward Funeral Home in Brampton. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to Bethell Hospice. The family would like to thank all the staff at Bethell Hospice for their excellent care of Angus during his time there


Published in Brampton Guardian on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
