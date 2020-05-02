Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home in Peterborough in her 92nd year. Survived by her siblings Eileen, Jim and Roy. She was predeceased by Gordon, her husband of 63 years in 2014 and her sister Orma. Loving mother of Sue Creba (Doug), Mike (Rose Agosta), Jenny Nelson (Lloyd), Betsy Wright (Gord) and Peter (Birgit). Cherished grandma to Skye (Claud), Ted (Beth), Cori (Kegan), Kaitlin (Raff), Will (Jill), Chris, Michelle (Tobin), Nick (Christina), Ryan, Nathan, Alyson, Christopher, Danielle, Isabella and Jamie. Great-grandmother to Thomas, Fisher, Annabelle, Isla, Ronan, Georgia and Owen. She radiated loving warmth and embraced the joys of life every day. Merle had a long nursing career, starting as a Nicholls Oval Grad (Peterborough Civic) and spent many years at Peel Memorial Hospital (Brampton). She was a gifted nurse who cared deeply about her patients and her profession. Merle was a long time Brampton resident who returned in retirement to Peterborough where she and her husband had grown up. Special thanks to Dr. Beamish for his dedicated and loving care as well as the staff of St. Elizabeth who helped make her final months more comfortable. The family are planning a Celebration of Life at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com. Charitable donations can be directed to Hospice Peterborough or Doctors Without Borders.
Published in Brampton Guardian on May 2, 2020.