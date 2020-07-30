On Saturday July 18, 2020, Alma passed away at the age of 91. Alma was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Kealy. Alma will be forever remembered by her children, Bernadette, Joe, Ellen Marie (Doug) Bray and Patricia (Gerry) Crake. Alma will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren and their families Christopher (Candace, Joey and Austin) and Jaclyn, Kate and Alison, and Jason (Miranda) and Trevor. Alma graduated from St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto in 1951 as a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years at Brampton's original Peel Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1987. Thank you to the many dear friends and staff at Woodhall Park Retirement Village, who reached out and made our mother feel special and showed her compassion over the last seven years of her life. Funeral services were held at St. Mary's Church in Brampton followed by an interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in memory of Alma to be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com