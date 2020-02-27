|
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our Mother Audrey. Mum was the loving wife our our father, the late William Fardoe and mother to her four children Sheila Anderson, Diana Holmes, Ian (Margaret) Fardoe and Pamela Hadwin (Gordon). Audrey was a devoted grandmother to Keith, Graham, Adam, Jennifer, Michael, John and David. Audrey was also GG to her great granddaughter Abbey. Spencer and Lukas held a special place in Audrey's heart. Everyone who knew her loved her. She worked for Winston Churchill, lived in England, Kenya and Canada. Her time in Kenya was exciting and Diana and Sheila had an adventure of a life time while there. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Feb. 27, 2020