|
|
Barb was the first child of Gladys and Henry Brigden of Hamilton, Ontario. She was older sister to Joyce with whom she shared a close relationship which continued throughout their lifetimes. Barb left school after grade 9 to help support her family. Soon the sisters were jointly managing the paint department in Eatons main store in Toronto where they developed a reputation as diligent, competent and reliable workers. In 1944, Barb married Lewis Stanley Milley of Toronto, "It was love at first sight." They settled in Brampton,Ontario where they raised 2 sons, Paul and Bruce. Following Stan's death in 1969 Barb married William Boagey of Whitby, who added 3 step-children to her family, Jim, Lynne Phipps and Sue Milne. In the 1980's Barb and Bill moved to Nanaimo, BC where they volunteered in many capacities and enjoyed travelling and dancing. Barb enjoyed making new friends in her walking club in north Nanaimo. After Bill died in 2012, Barb moved into the Nanaimo Seniors Village where she appreciated the social companionship of the other residents and staff. Although she struggled with dementia for her last 4 years she left a positive impact on those around her. Throughout her life Barb was very proud of her 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She now rests with her God who sustained her throughout her life. Her ashes will be buried in Brampton with Stan.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Feb. 26, 2020