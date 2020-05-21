Benjamin Formon (Benny) Mallett
1935-03-04 - 2020-05-13
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully slipped away from us after a valiant struggle on May 13, 2020 at Brampton Civic Hospital. He leaves behind his partner of over 30 years, Xandra Everson, his children Michael (Jennifer) and Michelle DiEmanuele (Tony), his sister Frances Hughes, brother's Donald (Shirley) and Wilbur, granddaughters Elizabeth and Katherine DiEmanuele. A special uncle to his nephews, Robert Hughes, Rick Hughes and Danny Mallett. Extended family Catherine Cubitt (David), Erica Cubitt, Mary Ally (Aaron), Zachary Cubitt (Kayla), David Mortimer, Raymond Mortimer (Susan), Arlene Stanbrook, Judith Wales and step-grandfather to Aiden, Mason and Thomas. Predeceased by former wife Bette (Killins) and wife Gloria (Robertson) and his parents Ben and Nancy. Proud to be born in the Junction in West Toronto. Benny worked for the former Continental Can Co. for 41 years as a commercial printer and later a plate maker. He was a Bramalea Legion #609 member for 47 years. An irrepressible, unforgettable character who was the source of a thousand adventures and stories, he lived life on his own terms. Sadly missed but remembered by friends and neighbours. Due to current restrictions, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of Benny's life to be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
8190 Dixie Road
Brampton, ON L6T5N9
9054568190
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved