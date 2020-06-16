It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carole Ann Côté (nee Wainright) at Brampton Civic Hospital on June 10, 2020. Loving mother of Amy Côté and Jessica Nippard (Ryan). Dear sister of Tom Wainright. Cherished daughter of Carole Wainright. Predeceased by her father Gary Wainright (1990). Ann is also fondly remembered by her aunt and uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. A special thank you to the staff at Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre in Brampton, where Ann lived for 8 years. She especially enjoyed her time painting, tending her plants, reading, and watching her favourite movies. A private family service will be held at MacIntyre Family Funeral Home, 5399 Wellington Road 52, Erin followed by a private graveside service to be held in Parry Sound. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or CNIB would be appreciated. Cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jun. 16, 2020.