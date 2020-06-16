Carole Ann CÔTÉ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carole Ann Côté (nee Wainright) at Brampton Civic Hospital on June 10, 2020. Loving mother of Amy Côté and Jessica Nippard (Ryan). Dear sister of Tom Wainright. Cherished daughter of Carole Wainright. Predeceased by her father Gary Wainright (1990). Ann is also fondly remembered by her aunt and uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. A special thank you to the staff at Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre in Brampton, where Ann lived for 8 years. She especially enjoyed her time painting, tending her plants, reading, and watching her favourite movies. A private family service will be held at MacIntyre Family Funeral Home, 5399 Wellington Road 52, Erin followed by a private graveside service to be held in Parry Sound. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or CNIB would be appreciated. Cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved