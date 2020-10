74, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 and joined her beloved husband Brian Murrell. Cherished mother of Brian(Jennifer), Keith (Luck) and Alan (Vicki). Proud Nanny to Mudmee, Pobptham, Brian, Teisha (Kody), Dale (Natalie), Nora and Isla. Sadly missed by her best friend Ken Peacock. A private service will be held. Those wishing to celebrate Carole's life may consider a memorial donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation in her name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store