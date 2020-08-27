It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Catherine (Cathy) Margaret (Muir) Kurceba, on June 22, 2020, at the age of 65, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Cathy is survived by her children, Kimberley Burrows (Keith), Christopher Kurceba (Christine), and their father Ilija Kurceba. Proudly known as Gramma Cathy, she leaves behind four grandchildren she loved so deeply, Evan and Blake Burrows; and Alexis and Lucas Kurceba. She will be missed by her sisters Susan and Nancy; her nieces, nephews and their children. Predeceased by her parents Helen and Craig Muir. Cathy recently celebrated 30 years working with the Peel Board of Education, a role she loved, and touched many lives in her work. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, time with her family and friends, a good game of Scrabble, and Red Bay sunsets. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor would be appreciated by Ronald McDonald House Hamilton or Zacada Ninja Warrior in Stoney Creek, both organizations were dear to her heart. A celebration of her life will be held as soon as COVID allows us to gather once again.



