Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine SYMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine SYMONS


1932 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine SYMONS Obituary
Catherine Patricia Symons (nee Holdsworth), aged 87, died peacefully in bed on March 30, 2020 in Ingersoll. Beloved bride of Douglas Symons for 65 years, remembered for her contributions as a nurse and lifelong volunteer. A celebration of Cathy's life will take place this summer, on a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Norwich District Museum & Archives, Ontario Lung Association, Alzheimer's Society, Crohns and Colitis Canada, Woodstock Hospital, or Victoria Order of Nurses. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.brockandvisser.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -