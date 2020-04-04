|
|
Catherine Patricia Symons (nee Holdsworth), aged 87, died peacefully in bed on March 30, 2020 in Ingersoll. Beloved bride of Douglas Symons for 65 years, remembered for her contributions as a nurse and lifelong volunteer. A celebration of Cathy's life will take place this summer, on a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Norwich District Museum & Archives, Ontario Lung Association, Alzheimer's Society, Crohns and Colitis Canada, Woodstock Hospital, or Victoria Order of Nurses. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.brockandvisser.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 4, 2020