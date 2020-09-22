1/1
Christine Elda Fleming
January 8, 1944 - September 21, 2020 Christine is the cherished daughter to Louise and Hudson Mills and is survived by her loving husband Dennis. She leaves behind her daughter Christine (Roy) and grandson Jordan. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings Elaine, Naida, Alvin, Boyd and Emerson (deceased). Christine worked at Unilever for 37 years and had a passion for gardening, flower design and ceramics. A private family ceremony has been held prior to her cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhomes.com

Published in Brampton Guardian on Sep. 22, 2020.
