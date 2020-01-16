|
|
Christine passed away in her sleep on December 16, 2019 at the age of 98. Christine was the daughter of Ina and Samuel Maxwell and the sister of Marion, Effie, Tom and Margaret. Born in Windsor Ontario in 1921 Christine’s early life spanned the boom and bust of the 20’s and 30’s as well as the war years. During the late 30’s Christine left school to help support her family. That eventually led to her employment as a supervisor in a munitions plant. After the war she married her sweetheart Roy Shaw (d.1960) and became the devoted mother of Steven and Stuart. Throughout her life Chris loved being with family and friends particularly during evenings of dancing, singing, laughter and storytelling. She was very active in community clubs, charitable causes, her church, travelling, wintering in Florida and several social clubs. For the first half of her life Christine lived in Windsor and in the 1960’s she moved to Toronto after she married William (Bill) McIntosh. In Toronto she worked at the Ministry of Transportation for 20 years. When Bill died in 1984 Chris moved to Brampton to be nearby her son and his family. Christine is survived by her sons Steven (Joan) Shaw of Kingston and Stuart (Ginny) Shaw of Brampton. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Amanda (George) Deszpoth, Sarah (James) Graham, Bill (Jordan) Shaw and Andrea (Andrew) Morton as well as her great grandchildren Emily, Alex, Braeden, Riley, Elizabeth, Annelle, Patey and Tyler. She will also be dearly missed by friends Helen Watson, Barbara Allen and Margaret Watson who supported her to her final day. We would like to thank Peel Link staff at Manorbridge Apartments who helped Chris live independently until she was 96. We also extend our thanks to the hands-on caregivers and activity organizers at Peel Manor for their care and kindness over Christine’s last two years. Chris remained active and vibrant until her final few months thanks to those caregivers. As per her wishes Christine has been cremated and a private family interment ceremony will occur in the spring in Windsor. Those who wish to honour her life can do so via donations to Covenant House.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020