Passed away after a lengthy illness with cancer on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Bethell Hospice in his 62nd year. Predeceased by his father Jack (March 1974) and his sister Cathy (July 1999). He is survived by his loving mother Mary and stepfather Earl Flanagan, his brothers Glen and Donnie Thomson and his sister Kim and her husband Keith Roberts. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Mar. 12, 2020