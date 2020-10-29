1/
Constance "Connie" (Dillman) WORSNOP
Of Brampton, passed away at William Osler Health Centre on Friday, October 23, 2020 in her 70th year. Born in Hamilton, Ontario on November 8, 1950, she was the daughter of the former Velma Riordan and the late Gordon Dillman. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Arthur Howard Worsnop, whom she married April 25, 1970 at Knox United Church in Embro. Loving mother of Arthur Gordon Worsnop and Cyndi, of Chatham, Aileen (Worsnop) Rhodes and Robert, of Huntsville, and Craig Worsnop and Lalaine, Marcus Worsnop and Tina, all of Brampton. Cherished grandmother of Jamie, Carter, Kody, Connor and Caelyn. Treasured sister of Bonnie Dillman and partner Pat McEachreon, of Strathroy, and Audrey Sawchuk, of Norwich. She was also a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. Connie was a nurse for over 30 years, specializing in geriatric care. An avid reader, she had a passion for travel which took her around the world. She especially cherished her time cruising with family and friends. Connie worked tirelessly to promote the sport of baton twirling, volunteering for decades at the local, provincial and national levels. Her door was always open and she often hosted athletes who needed a place to stay while training, providing meals, accommodation and most of all, support. She sat on the board of Bingo Country in multiple roles, most recently serving as president. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by the love of her life Howie in 2009. A private family service will be held with interment at Meadowvale Cemetery in Brampton. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of one's choice through Meadowvale Funeral Centre.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
7732 Mavis Road
Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5
(905) 451-3716
