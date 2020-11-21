It is with the utmost sadness that the family of Corey Alexander Richard announces his sudden passing on November 17, 2020. Corey leaves behind his beloved mother Tracey and stepfather Darrel, his father Andre and stepmother Tracy, grandfather Alexander and grandmother the late Maryellen, grandmother Denise and grandfather the late Maurice, his sister Kayla and brother-in-law David and his older brother Cameron. Corey will forever be remembered and loved by his three nephews Mason, Lennon and Briar and niece Lylah as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins along with a large extended family and many friends. Friends will be received at DENNING'S OF STRATHROY, 32 Metcalfe St. W., Strathroy on Monday, November 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Corey's memory may be made to a mental health organization of one's choice. Condolences may be left online at www.strathroyfuneralhome.com
. Registration is required as we have limited capacity at the Funeral Home due to the COVID-19 restrictions. For more information on how to register, please follow the link below: signup.com/go/uFwMsxN