Cynthia "Cindy" Tate
1972-11-02 - 2020-09-27
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of "Cindy" Cynthia Lynn Tate who passed away at the age of 47 years. Cindy, born November 2nd, 1972, passed away on Sunday September 27th, 2020 at Trillium Health Centre in Mississauga. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Jasmine, fiancé Corwin Wills, parents Elizabeth Weise and Gordon and Valerie Warren, and loved sister Trish. Cindy will be sadly missed by her feline fur babies, family, friends, co-workers and Toastmaster associates. Family and friends will be received at the open visitation at Jones Funeral Home located at 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday October 9th, 2020 from 6 - 9 pm. Covid-19 health, safety and building capacity protocols will need to be followed at Jones Funeral Home, so wait time upon entry may be required. A private celebration of Cindy's life will be held in the chapel on Saturday October 10th, 2020 at 11:00 am. An online livestream will be made available for loved ones who are unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the United Way would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 6, 2020.
