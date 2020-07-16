1/
Daniel Lennox SMALL
Passed away into the presence of the Lord Jesus on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Brampton, ON at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving wife Monica of 48 years. Dear brother to Joyce Stuart of Barbados, Pauline Small of Barbados, Marjorie Small, Myrtle Clarke and predeceased by his brother Randolph. Cherished uncle to Woolsley White and his family and to his niece Hazel White. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (North of Steeles Avenue) 905-456-8190, on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. A private funeral service will be held for Daniel followed by a private interment at Assumption Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com. Please see funeral home website for visitation restrictions.


Published in Brampton Guardian on Jul. 16, 2020.
