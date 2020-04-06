Home

Darryl R. Godden


1966 - 05
Darryl R. Godden Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Darryl R Godden, beloved son of Peggy Godden-Smith. Predeceased by his father, Owen Godden, son Kyle and stepfather Gary Smith. Forever missed by his loving partner Donna Smith,daughter Lindsay, brothers George (Angie),Paul and Mark,his grand children,Aubree Godden and Lukas Neil. Remembered by his nephews, Dustin, Christopher and Mitchell, his aunt Joyce,cousins, family and many friends. In light of the current covid-19 situation a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please feel free to leave a condolence in the guestbook at Brampton Funeral Home and cemetery.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 6, 2020
