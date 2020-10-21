It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Anthony Burke on Saturday October 17, 2020 at the age of 61 years. David reunites with his father Michael and leaves behind his loving mother Monica. His beloved son Tyler and his mother Lynn. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Jackie (Rick), Terry (Raymond), Bob (Cheryl), and Mark. As well as his loving nephews Jamie (Jeannie) and Michael (Emily) and his great niece Amanda. David will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all his family, friends and all who knew him. A special thanks to Dr. Kazden for all his support over the years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
on behalf of David. Friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel, (289 Main Street North) On Sunday October 25, 2020 from 1-2 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 2pm with private cremation to follow. Your condolences are very much appreciated during this very difficult time. In light of the current global pandemic with the present restrictions placed on group gatherings, the funeral home has been restricted to 30% capacity. We respectfully request attendees at the funeral home, to observe social distancing and wearing masks. "A Toronto Maple Leafs Fan to the End!"