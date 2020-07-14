Sadly Dave has left to join our son Paul and a host of other dear family and friends in his 73rd year. He leaves behind his dear wife Claire of 48.5 years to carry on, comforted by the knowledge of father and son reunited. A dearly loved brother of George (Cheryl), Greg (Susie), and predeceased by his parents and sister Heather. Special in-laws Jo-Ann (Lloyd), Bob (Sandra), nieces, nephews, and extended family. Dave was a self made businessman, working full-time to support his young family, studying in the evenings for 9 years to become a certified general accountant. He was delighted when in 1987 he was able to leave the 9 to 5 and begin his own accounting business, working from home. For the past 33 years he has made many clients into personal friends. He loved his work, was reluctant to retire and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Dave took his expertise in accounting to the volunteer sector and worked for 20 years with St. Pauls United Church and with the multicultural festival CARABRAM in Brampton. The one thing Dave missed by working on his own was the camaraderie of fellow co-workers and so he joined several groups over the years such as darts, slow pitch, old time hockey as well as any golf game going. The family plans a celebration of life at a future date and asks that any donations in Dave's memory go to Cystic Fibrosis Canada in Toronto, or a charity of your choice
HUSBAND-FATHER-FRIEND