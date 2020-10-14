We always called you Day, but we're not sure why. Perhaps because you were like the sunshine to our family, always there to lift our spirits when life was hard. During all the hectic times you were the constant, always bright, always there for us. We'll miss your endless conversations, how you lit up at our family gatherings, your encouraging words when we needed them, and the little dance you'd do when you were full of joy. And so Day, from your brothers and sisters-in-law; Lindsay and Carrie, Lee and Karen; from your Auntie Rona; from your nephews and nieces: Sean and Stephanie, James, Evan, Morgan and Carly; from your friends in Brampton; especially Gary and Debbie, and your family in Wales, we say goodbye. You're in a place where you will shine brighter and all is well. We love you and we miss you. Our sunshine is gone.