1/1
Derryn (Day) Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We always called you Day, but we're not sure why. Perhaps because you were like the sunshine to our family, always there to lift our spirits when life was hard. During all the hectic times you were the constant, always bright, always there for us. We'll miss your endless conversations, how you lit up at our family gatherings, your encouraging words when we needed them, and the little dance you'd do when you were full of joy. And so Day, from your brothers and sisters-in-law; Lindsay and Carrie, Lee and Karen; from your Auntie Rona; from your nephews and nieces: Sean and Stephanie, James, Evan, Morgan and Carly; from your friends in Brampton; especially Gary and Debbie, and your family in Wales, we say goodbye. You're in a place where you will shine brighter and all is well. We love you and we miss you. Our sunshine is gone.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
8190 Dixie Road
Brampton, ON L6T5N9
9054568190
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved