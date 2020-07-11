1/
Donald M. ORR
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Theresa. Loving father of Karen Orr, Debbie (the late Dean Gillan) Orr and Kathy (Robert) McKee. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Nicole and Rachel McKee. Predeceased by his sisters Evelyn and Gloria and his brother Ken. Don was born in Dundalk and moved to Brampton at an early age. He enrolled in the Army and served overseas during WWII from 1944 to 1945. He later worked for Brown's Bread and met many people who became lifelong friends. He also worked on the Avro Arrow airplane, and later worked for McLeod & Richmond until his retirement. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brampton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.scottbrampton.ca


Published in Brampton Guardian on Jul. 11, 2020.
