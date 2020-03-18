Home

On March 06, 2020, our Bubs died the same way she lived: quietly and fiercely, after complications from a routine surgery. Doreen Keetah-Anne Osborne, affectionately known as Bubs, was born October 26, 1971, and was loved by everyone who knew her. Survived by her mom, Gina, and all of her 19 siblings. Predeceased by her dad, Raymond, and sister, Linda, and loved by her many nieces and nephews, especially Dakota. Bubs was quiet and sassy, funny, loyal and caring. Her love of family was only matched by her love of music. We would like to thank the amazing ICU team at Toronto Western Hospital who treated Bubs and our family with such dignity and kindness.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Mar. 18, 2020
