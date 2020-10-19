91, passed peacefully on October 14, 2020. He leaves the love of his life, Mary, after 67 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his son Gary and son-in-law, Greg Moore. He leaves his children (Rick (Carolyn), Susan Moore, Brian (Debbie) and his daughter-in-law, Donna. A cherished grandfather to Daniel (Stephanie), Nicholas, Brandon (Ashley), Jordan, Courtney (Matthew), Caitlin, Garrett, Christopher (Eduarda), Corey (Chantelle), Jesse and a great-grandfather to six. Doug left northern Ontario in 1966 with family in tow for Brampton where in short order he established his business, Credit Valley Insurance, a predecessor to CCV Insurance which continues to this day in downtown Brampton. He built his business from scratch. His first client, after a presentation, invited him to stay for dinner. They became lifelong friends, a pattern repeated throughout his career. He was as passionate about his community as he was about his business, volunteering and fundraising, devoting time as a founding director of the Bramalea Blues Hockey Club and a long-time parishioner of St. John Fisher and St. Anthony of Padau Catholic Church. Doug was an avid outdoorsman. He left the north for opportunity in the south, but the north never left him. Whether it was Atikokan, Thunder Bay or the Sault, the sojourn's "home" was always anticipated with great excitement and embellished upon return with stories of camp. His children never lost touch with people a thousand miles away. Doug's stories were the strings that tied generations of families and friends together. It is not without notable observation that Doug passed the week prior to opening day for moose hunting. He would have already arrived at camp with oatmeal cookies in his pockets and stories of past trips on his tongue. He and Mary had the opportunity to gather new friends and deepen old friendships travelling broadly across Canada and later in life to many places around the world. His was a good life, well lived and well learned. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ward Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel. A private funeral service was held in the Chapel on Monday, October 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the William Osler Health System and the Salvation Army. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com