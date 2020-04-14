Home

Edward Obidowski

Edward Obidowski Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Edward (Eddie) Obidowski, on Thursday, April 2nd 2020 beloved husband of spouse Laurie, father of two children and three grandchildren. A celebration of Edward's life will take place on a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Birthright (https://birthright.org/toronto). or the World Wildlife Foundation (wwf.ca). There is an online guestbook at (https://www.arbormemorial.ca/brampton/obituaries/edward-obidowski/47524/Guestbook).
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 14, 2020
