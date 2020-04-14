|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Edward (Eddie) Obidowski, on Thursday, April 2nd 2020 beloved husband of spouse Laurie, father of two children and three grandchildren. A celebration of Edward's life will take place on a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Birthright (https://birthright.org/toronto). or the World Wildlife Foundation (wwf.ca). There is an online guestbook at (https://www.arbormemorial.ca/brampton/obituaries/edward-obidowski/47524/Guestbook).
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 14, 2020