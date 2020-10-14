It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Elizabeth (Betty) Donnelly who passed away on October 9, 2020, at the age of 83 after a brief illness and Predeceased by her husband John Donnelly after 55 years of marriage. Betty was born and raised in Glasgow Scotland, and in 1962 Betty and John moved to Canada to make a life for their family. Betty was the proud mother of 5 children Pauline (Cook), John, Gerard, Michael and Kathleen and Grandma to Jason, Christopher, Paris and Mercedes. Betty's greatest love was always her family. While we know that she is at peace and that her struggles are at an end, there is still pain and sadness amongst us all. Even though she is gone, she has left the legacy of her love and perseverance. The ways she touched our lives will remain, and I ask you to keep those memories alive by sharing them. A private cremation was held on Tuesday October 13th and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Toronto Sick Kids Foundation.



