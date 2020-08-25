1/1
Elizabeth Kilpatrick
Beth passed peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital Sunday, August 23 2020 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late James Kilpatrick, devoted mother to David (Kathryn) and doting grandmother to Jonathan Kilpatrick. She will be sadly missed by her surviving sister Muriel who she talked to everyday in Scotland. And sadly missed by all of her relatives in Scotland and out West in Canada. Beth will be laid to rest with Jim at Meadowvale Cemetery after a private service.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Aug. 25, 2020.
