Ellen Joan BENNETT
It is with great sadness that the Bennett Family announces the death of Ellen Joan Bennett which occurred on the 26th of October. At the age of 73, Ellen succumbed to complications arising from an ongoing illness. Ellen worked tirelessly at her job as an Executive Assistant at Hincks-Dellcrest Centre until her retirement. She enjoyed many hobbies such as Italian club, water aerobics, TOPS, traveling, and shopping. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Ellen is predeceased by her parents, and loving husband of 48 years, Paul Patrick Bennett. She is survived by her son Mark, daughters Kari and Krista, daughter-in-law Karan, grandsons Jamie and Justin, sisters Marion and Linda, and fur baby Rambo. A memorial visitation will be held at Ward Funeral Home - 52 Main Street S., Brampton on Thursday, November 5th between 4 PM and 8 PM. Visits must be booked in advance and will be in 15 minute increments. If you are in the Brampton area and would like to pay last respects; please visit: https://memorials.wardfuneralhomes.com/ellen--bennett/4374668/index.php to book your visitation time.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 31, 2020.
