|
|
Passed away peacefully at Holland Christian homes in her 102nd year on March 12, 2020. Pre-deceased by her husband Ralph of 61 years. Loving mother of Gerald (Marjory), Julia (John) and Arnold (Grace), and the late Jeltje. Grandmother of Kathleen, Stephanie, Eric, Amy, Michael, Ellie, Cristiena, Susan, Matthew, Lauren and pre-deceased by Danielle. Proud great-grandmother of 18. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please visit our book of memories at www.Wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Mar. 14, 2020