Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Veen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Veen


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Veen Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Holland Christian homes in her 102nd year on March 12, 2020. Pre-deceased by her husband Ralph of 61 years. Loving mother of Gerald (Marjory), Julia (John) and Arnold (Grace), and the late Jeltje. Grandmother of Kathleen, Stephanie, Eric, Amy, Michael, Ellie, Cristiena, Susan, Matthew, Lauren and pre-deceased by Danielle. Proud great-grandmother of 18. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please visit our book of memories at www.Wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -