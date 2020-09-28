1/1
Elmars Zarins
a retired carpenter and long-time resident of Brampton, Ontario died peacefully on September 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Elmars is survived by his sister in law Dzintra Zarins, his niece Julia Mounsteven and husband Russell, daughters Karla and Holly and great-great-nephew Jaxson. Also, nephew Peter Oettlin and partner Anita Bitter and cousin Ivan Darzins. He is predeceased by his parents Otalia and Albert and brother Imants. Elmars was born in Riga. Latvia on August 4, 1930 and came to Canada at the end of World War 2. As a young man he joined the Merchant Marines and travelled the world. Returning to Canada, he worked at a lumber camp, Dale Estates before finally settling down in Brampton as a union carpenter. It was then he met his sweetheart of over 40 years Mary Upenieks and had a loving relationship before her passing May 19, 2020. Elmars was a man of many interests; fishing, hunting, aviation, birds, stamps, building, and crosswords to name a few. He had many friends over the years with Wilmer Schock being a close friend to the end. He will be fondly remembered by all, sitting at his kitchen table having an IPA and recounting stories and adventures with family and friends. Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton. Donations can be made to Kings Nursing Home or Ducks Unlimited. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Brampton Guardian on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
