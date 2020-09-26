1/1
Emalyn Franco-Romano
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Emalyn Franco-Romano. After a two-year battle with pulmonary and neurovascular complications, she passed peacefully on September 20th 2020 at St Michael's Hospital. She is remembered by her children, DJ, Demmy, and Megan, as well as her husband Dennis. Emalyn was faithfully devoted to her Catholic conviction. She volunteered as a cantor for St. Mary's parish for over 12 years. She was a tenacious journalist (most notably for the Catholic Register, Maranatha News, and Mississauga News), an eccentric teacher, and ran a thriving business from home. When her children left the nest to attend university, she followed suit and pursued a degree in Business at Algoma University. She lived a life fulfilled by her many passions. She was a collector of kitchen gadgets, a lover of animals (especially her dogs Padme, Bailey, and Lyla), and most importantly a lover of music. She filled her home with instruments and song, culture and academia, happiness and memories. Emalyn always left room to welcome anyone who needed the warmth of a family. Emalyn will be missed but her love will always be felt and her spirit will live on forever.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Sep. 26, 2020.
