Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
7732 Mavis Road
Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5
(905) 451-3716
Evelyn Jean Sherwood

Evelyn Jean Sherwood Obituary
With heavy hearts our family wishes to announce the passing of Evelyn Jean Sherwood on March 31, 2020, at the Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich, Ont. She is now re-united with her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Sherwood. Loving mother of Carol (Ken) Thurston, Rob (Roberta) Sherwood. Dear Grandma of Colin (Ashleigh), Ian (Brandy), Jessica (Chris), Julie and Steven (Cristen). Special Great-Grandma to Catherine, Brayden and Harrison. Survived by brother-in-law Norman (Diane) Sherwood. Aunt to Brent, Kim and Christy. Ev will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched in her nearly 83 years. Arrangements are being made at Meadowvale Funeral Centre. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 9, 2020
