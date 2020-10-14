1/1
Franco "Frank" DAL DIN
Franco "Frank" Dal Din of St. Thomas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the age of 63. Frank was a handyman who enjoyed woodworking and assisting all who asked with household projects. He spent many hours at car shows, in his garage man cave tinkering around and polishing his treasured Mustang GT. Beloved husband and best friend of Wendy and dearly loved father of Jennifer (Justin), Deidre (Jesse) and Natalie. Cherished grandpa of Hudson, Lucas and Cole. Frank was born in Toronto in 1957, the son of the late Pietro and Eugenia Dal Din. Older brother of Walter, Linda (Tom) and Rino (deceased). Uncle of Samantha and Tabitha. Lovingly remembered by his extended family members and dear friends. He was a devoted Telecommunications Technician for over 40 years leaving behind many respected colleagues. A visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home located at 45 Elgin Street in St. Thomas on Saturday, October 17th from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 14, 2020.
October 13, 2020
So sad to hear of Frank's passing. I only spoke with him on the phone when he was a technician but he was always super nice to me, never complained and always got the job done. My deepest condolences.
Mark Clarke
Coworker
